Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday amid Opposition uproar on Rafale

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday amid opposition uproar on Friday on Rafale and other issues.

The Upper House assembled at 11 and after laying of papers, the BJP members started demanding the apology from the Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale issue as the Supreme Court dismissed the case here on Friday.

The BJP members were accusing Congress President for misleading the country on this issue.

The Congress members came to well and started demand for constitution of Joint- Parliamentary Committee to probe this defence deal. The AIDMK and DMK also came in well with their demands for Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to pacify the agitating members from both treasury and opposition benches but failing in that he adjourned the house for about 15 minutes.

As soon as the House reassembled at 11. 30, the Deputy Chairman tried his level best to proceed the business and he also asked some members to raise the issues of the public importance but his appeal was unheeded by the opposition members.

Later, the Chair adjourned the house till Monday.