Senior militant outfit leader shot dead in Manipur

By PTI

IMPHAL: A senior leader of the militant outfit Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) was shot dead by unidentified persons in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, the police said Friday.

Hemkhothang Mishao (48) the chief finance secretary of KRA was shot dead on Thursday evening by some unidentified armed persons near a hotel at Saikul Bazaar in Kangpokpi district, they said.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the killing of the KRA leader, the police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, the police said, adding that a case has been registered at Saikul police station.