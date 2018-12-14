Home Nation

Three children among 7 dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Reasi

An overloaded private car headed to Sujandhar village went out of the driver's control and plunged into a gorge at Damasgali late on Thursday.

Published: 14th December 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

JAMMU: Seven people, including three children, were killed and three others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said Friday.

The accident took place in the Tamasgali area of the district late Thursday night when the four-wheeler was returning from a marriage party, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nikhal Gogba said.

Seven people were brought dead to the GMC hospital, he said, adding that three others were hospitalised in injured condition.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (8), Bikram (9), Ram Singh (14), Ragnu Nath (20), Surdhol Singh (22), Romesh Singh (25) and Karan Singh (40), Gogba said.

The injured, Uttam Singh (32), Pardev Singh (21) and Lehar Dingh (29), are undergoing treatment at the GMC hospital in Jammu, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the vehicle, the DSP said. He may have been under the influence of liquor, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp