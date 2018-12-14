Yogi Adityanath fails to fetch votes for BJP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In constituencies where UP CM Yogi Adityanath had campaigned as the BJP’s star campaigner in the run-up to the assembly elections, the party’s strike rate remained just 50 per cent. This was one post-poll fact which stood out after an analysis of Tuesday’s election results in five states.

Adityanath, who addressed over 70 rallies, more than any other BJP leader, including PM Narendra Modi, across four states, including MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, focussed more on Hindutva than the real issues but failed to cut much ice with the voters.

Though some of his statements during the campaigns courted controversy, his party give him a thumbs up for facilitating the party’s win in around half the seats where he campaigned. However, his detractors feel that his jibes, along with the aggressive Hindutva pitch, hurt the prospects of the saffron party more than helping it curry favour with voters.

“The BJP party fared really badly where ever UP CM went to campaign. He created more controversies by his statements than helping his party,” said UPCC chief Raj Babbar. He added that the people rejected the BJP, as it failed to deliver on its promises.CM Yogi had courted a controversy in Rajasthan for allegedly calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit.