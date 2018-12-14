Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath fails to fetch votes for BJP

'The BJP party fared really badly where ever UP CM went to campaign. He created more controversies by his statements than helping his party,' said UPCC chief Raj Babbar.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo |PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In constituencies where UP CM Yogi Adityanath had campaigned as the BJP’s star campaigner in the run-up to the assembly elections, the party’s strike rate remained just 50 per cent. This was one post-poll fact which stood out after an analysis of Tuesday’s election results in five states.

Adityanath, who addressed over 70 rallies, more than any other BJP leader, including PM  Narendra Modi, across four states, including MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, focussed more on Hindutva than the real issues but failed to cut much ice with the voters.

Though some of his statements during the campaigns courted controversy, his party give him a thumbs up for facilitating the party’s win in around half the seats where he campaigned. However, his detractors feel that his jibes, along with the aggressive Hindutva pitch, hurt the prospects of the saffron party more than helping it curry favour with voters.

“The BJP party fared really badly where ever UP CM went to campaign. He created more controversies by his statements than helping his party,” said UPCC chief Raj Babbar. He added that the people rejected the BJP, as it failed to deliver on its promises.CM Yogi had courted a controversy in Rajasthan for allegedly calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp