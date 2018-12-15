Home Nation

BJP leader calls Yogi Adityanath future PM, stirs row

Reacting to the row, the state BJP leadership was quick to distance itself from the statement of the BJP MLA saying it was his personal opinion and could not be attributed to party.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

LUCKNOW:  Dumariyagunj BJP MLA and state in-charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) Raghvendra Pratap Singh kicked up a fresh controversy by claiming that UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be the future Prime Minister of India. A close aide of Yogi Adityanath, the Duamriyaganj MLA said: “Narendra Modiji is the Prime Minister and he will continue to be so. But in future, Yogi Adityanath will become the PM of India.” He added that the UP CM had emerged as an icon of Hindutva in the country.

Reacting to the row, the state BJP leadership was quick to distance itself from the statement of the BJP MLA saying it was his personal opinion and could not be attributed to party. The controversy, however, erupted just a couple of days after a frivolous organisation called Nav Nirman Sena had put up controversial posters carrying PM’s picture with caption “Jumlebaazi ka naam Modi” and Yogi Adityanath’s picture on the other with “Hindutva ka brand Yogi” written under it.

Chief of Nav Nirma Sena, Amit Jani was booked under various sections of IPC for the mischief. The poster had stirred a hornet’s nest and the district administration had brought it down within no time. 

