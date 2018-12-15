Home Nation

Lawyers bid farewell to Justice Madan B Lokur

The Supreme Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice Madan B Lokur. Justice Lokur retires on December 29.

Justice Madan B Lokur (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday bid farewell to Justice Madan B Lokur. Justice Lokur retires on December 29. However, Friday was his last working day as the Supreme Court closed for winter vacations.Justice Lokur was also among the four judges who held a press conference in January 2018 to highlight their concerns about the workings of the Supreme Court. Of the four judges, Justices J Chelameswar and Kurian Joseph have since retired, while Justice Ranjan Gogoi was elevated to the post of Chief Justice.

Calling it an emotional moment, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi referred to his five decades of friendship with Justice Lokur and said, “I feel like my right arm is being taken away. All along he has been my side and I was dependent on him.”Speaking on the occasion, Justice Lokur said, “If I was able to achieve something it was because I was standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Justice Madan B Lokur

