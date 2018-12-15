Home Nation

Mamata, Mayawati invited for Kamal Nath's swearing-in on December 17

Kamal Nath had told reporters Friday that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at Lal Parade Ground around 1.30 pm.

Published: 15th December 2018 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Congress leader and former Union Minister Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress has invited leaders from across the political spectrum for the swearing-in ceremony of party stalwart Kamal Nath taking charge as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17.

Nath, a nine-time MP from Chhindwara seat and currently president of state Congress unit, will take oath at a grand function to be held at Jamboree Maidan in BHEL area here instead of Lal Parade Ground as announced earlier.

He had told reporters Friday that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at Lal Parade Ground around 1.30 pm.

ALSO READ: Kamal Nath to be sworn-in as Madhya Pradesh CM on December 17

According to sources in Congress, the change of venue is apparently aimed at accommodating a huge crowd the party is expecting for the ceremony.

Notably, Jamboree Maidan is the venue where Nath's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP had taken the oath with much fanfare in 2008 and 2013.

"I will take oath alone," Nath told PTI Saturday when asked who else will take oath along with him. This means that aspirants seeking ministerial berths will have to wait for some more time. Nath will become the first chief minister of a Congress government in the central Indian state after a gap of 15 years.

Digvijaya Singh was the last chief minister of Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP snatched power from the grand old party in 2003 and went on to retain it till its narrow defeat on December 11.

According to Congress sources, apart from UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi, Nath has invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav for the event.

Besides, chief ministers of all Congress-ruled states are being invited, they said. Leading industrialists and religious sants will also be present on the occasion, sources said. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have extended their support to Nath for forming the government after the Congress failed to cross the halfway mark (115) on its own.

The Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The party has secured support of total 121 MLAs, including SP (1), BSP (2) and four Independent MLAs.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has come to power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan by dislodging the respective BJP governments there in the latest polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Results Madhya Pradesh CM Mayawati Mamata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp