Home Nation

My "one-time loan defaulter" remarks on Vijay Mallya taken out of context: Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister said he had termed legal proceedings against Mallya as appropriate.

Published: 15th December 2018 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A day after opining that it is unfair to tag a "one-time loan defaulter Vijay Mallyaji" as a "chor" (thief), Union minister Nitin Gadkari Friday said his remarks on the embattled liquor tycoon were twisted and taken out of context by media.

Gadkari said he had termed legal proceedings against Mallya as appropriate.

"I had only said that if Mallya has done anything wrong and any legal proceedings against him is going on then it is 'uchit (proper) and appropriate," Gadkari told media here this evening.

"I also said unka (Vijay Mallya) account 40 saal prime account tha aur 41st saal mein bigad gaya, toh business mein ups and downs hote hain (there are ups and downs in business). These remarks have been taken out of context," he said.

Gadkari attributed such 'ups and downs' to global economy, external and internal factors and business cycle.

"I had said (khulasa kiya tha) about these things, but both these things were twisted and taken out of context by a section of media," the senior BJP leader said.

At an event in Mumbai Thursday, Gadkari had said Mallya has a four-decade-long track record of timely debt servicing.

He had clarified that he has no business dealing with Mallya, who faces extradition from the UK for alleged bank fraud and money laundering amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

"40 saal Mallya regular payment kar raha tha, byaaj bhar raha tha. 40 saal baad jab wo aviation mein gaya. Uske baad wo adchan mein aaya to woh ekdum chor ho gaya? Jo pachaas saal byaaj bharta hai wo theek hai, par ek baar wo default ho gaya. Toh turant sab fraud ho gaya? Ye mansikta theek nahi hai." (

"For 40 years Mallya was regularly paying interest on loans. After entering the aviation sector, he started facing problems, and suddenly he became a thief? If a person repays the interest for 50 years, and if he defaults once, then suddenly everything is fraud? This mindset is not correct)," Gadkari had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Nitin Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp