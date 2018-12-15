Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind visits Statue of Unity, lays foundation of Kevadia Railway Station

Vadodara President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita during a visit to the Valley of Flower in Vadodara Gujarat Saturday Dec 15 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KEVADIYA: President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday visited the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, in Narmada district of Gujarat on the death anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Kovind, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state chief secretary J N Singh, began his visit in the morning by taking a stroll at the 'Valley of Flowers' developed near the 182-metre tall statue here.

After planting a tree in memory of Patel, the president attended a prayer meet at the statue complex. The world's tallest statue dedicated to Patel was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October. After offering tributes to Patel, Kovind visited the museum and exhibition area beneath the statue.

He also visited the viewing gallery located at a height of 132 metres inside the statue. Kovind then left the statue premises and headed to Kevadiya village, around 5 kms from the statue, to lay the foundation stone for a railway station.

The state-of-the-art railway station, proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, is aimed at providing direct rail connectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

To connect Kevadiya with the main broad-guage line, the Railways has sanctioned the work to convert 18-km Dabhoi-Chandod narrow gauge into broad gauge and extension from Chandod to Kevadia by constructing a new 32-km line.

