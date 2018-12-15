Rafale deal: Government has compromised national security, says Congress leader Chidambaram

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Attacking the NDA Government on the deal for Rafale fighter jets, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that by buying only 36 aircraft when 126 aircraft are on offer, the Government has gravely compromised national security.

In a series of tweets, Mr Chidambaram said, ''Rafale is willing to sell 126 aircraft. According to FM price is cheaper. Then, why buy only 36 aircraft? Will someone please solve this mystery? Air Force says its fighter aircraft strength is depleted and it needs at least 7 squadrons (126 aircraft).

Then, why did the government buy only 2 squadrons (36 aircraft)?''

''By buying only 36 aircraft when 126 aircraft are on offer, the government has gravely compromised national security,''Mr Chidambaram said in another tweet.