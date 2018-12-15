Rafale row: Subramanian Swamy suggests Kharge should file affidavit or review petition in court

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Mallikarjun Kharge should file an affidavit or review petition in court saying he did not receive the CAG report in regard with the Rafale deal and the committee has not examined it, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday.

Swamy made the statement soon after the Congress leader claimed that the Central Government lied in the Supreme Court about presenting the CAG report in the House and in the PAC.

"Yes if he (Kharge) has not received, we have to take him at his word. He should file an affidavit in court saying he has not received it and the committee has not examined it. So what is there we don't know. They should file a review petition or an affidavit before court because he has been named so he has every right to file an affidavit and set the record straight," Swamy said.

"I can't say whether it makes a material difference to the judgement or not. That only the judges can say. I do think that the record should be corrected," he added.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said, "The Supreme Court judgement says the decision is based on the basis of information they got from Government. The Government told them that CAG has studied it and Public Accounts Committee has also approved, those things are not correct."

The statement from Kharge, came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking probe in the 36-Rafale fighter jet deal.

The apex court bench hearing the case yesterday remarked that perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters. and refused to order a detailed scrutiny of Rafale deal.

"Government lied in Supreme Court that the CAG report was presented in the House and in PAC and PAC has probed it. Government also stated that this report is in public domain. Where is it? Have you seen it ?."Government also stated that this report is in public domain. Where is it? Have you seen it ?," Kharge said.

Kharge also underscored that he will escalate the matter with other members of the PAC.

"Will soon summon Attorney General K. K. Venugopal and the CAG", Kharge said while addressing reporters here.

On Friday, Supreme Court dismissed batch of petitions calling for a probe into the controversial Rafale Deal, by which the Centre procured 36 fighter jets for Rs. 58,000 crore from French company Dassault Aviation.

"Perception of individuals cannot be the basis of fishing and roving inquiry by this court, especially in such matters," said a three-judge bench, while dismissing all the writ petitions which sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the deal.

The court said it does not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favoritism to any party by the Government of India.

The bench, also comprising Justices K. M. Joseph and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said the required process has been followed.