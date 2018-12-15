Tough times ahead for Union ministers from Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR : It appears to be a rough road ahead for Union ministers from Rajasthan. Not only has the BJP’s loss in the Assembly elections in the state raised doubts about the party’s 2019 mission, the prospects of Modi’s ministers have also come under a cloud.In 2013, the BJP had won 163 out of 200 Assembly seats while the 2014 Lok Sabha polls saw a total sweep by the saffron party, which won all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

But now, the BJP has just 73 seats and that’s a reason for the BJP to start worrying about the big battle. Rajasthan has always had a trend that the party which performs well in the Vidhan Sabha polls goes on to do well in the national election, too.

Going by the state poll results, the BJP could end up with just 11 seats in the next parliamentary elections.Given the possibility, the 25 BJP MPs from Rajasthan, especially the five Union ministers, have their task cut out.

The ministers who might face maximum trouble could be Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and MP from Rural Jaipur, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and MP from Jodhpur.

The party has lost four and five Assembly seats from their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP leaders, however, claim the Assembly trend will not be repeated in the national elections. “The Modi government has done well at the Centre and we are sure Modiji will be able to repeat his magic like last time and be the PM again,” Mukesh Pareek, BJP spokesperson, said.