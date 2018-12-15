Home Nation

Seven civilians among 11 killed in south Kashmir encounter, clashes

Mobile internet service has been suspended in Pulwama to prevent spread of rumours, official sources said.

Published: 15th December 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian soldiers stand guard near the site of a gun-battle in Mujagund area some 25 Kilometers (16 miles) from Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. | AP

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Seven civilians were killed in clashes with security forces during an encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. Three militants including an army deserter and a soldier were also killed in the encounter.

A police official said an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kharpora, Sirnoo village of Pulwama district during the wee hours of the day.

In the encounter, three Hizbul militants including an army deserter Zahoor Thokar and an army soldier were killed. Following the encounter,  local youth took to the streets and attempted to march towards the encounter site. They were intercepted by security forces, who fired pellets, bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

Seven protesters have been killed and over 40 others injured in the security forces firing, a health official said. He said the death toll may go up as some of the injured have been critically injured and shifted to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.

In view of tension caused by civilian killings, mobile internet services have suspended in south Kashmir and reduced internet speed in Srinagar.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah along with Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express their grief. Abdullah also attacked the Governor Satya Pal Malik for failing to bring peace back to the valley.

