Seven civilians among 11 killed in south Kashmir encounter, clashes

SRINAGAR: Seven civilians were killed in clashes with security forces during an encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. Three militants including an army deserter and a soldier were also killed in the encounter.

A police official said an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kharpora, Sirnoo village of Pulwama district during the wee hours of the day.

In the encounter, three Hizbul militants including an army deserter Zahoor Thokar and an army soldier were killed. Following the encounter, local youth took to the streets and attempted to march towards the encounter site. They were intercepted by security forces, who fired pellets, bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

Seven protesters have been killed and over 40 others injured in the security forces firing, a health official said. He said the death toll may go up as some of the injured have been critically injured and shifted to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.

In view of tension caused by civilian killings, mobile internet services have suspended in south Kashmir and reduced internet speed in Srinagar.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah along with Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express their grief. Abdullah also attacked the Governor Satya Pal Malik for failing to bring peace back to the valley.

The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only - to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that’s the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full page ads don’t bring peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 15, 2018

