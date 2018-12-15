Home Nation

'Yes-man Das' dangerous as RBI Governor: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena said that the current incumbent is only a graduate with no "known" knowledge of economics, and is an IAS officer with specialisation in history.

Published: 15th December 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In a no-holds-barred assault, the Shiv Sena here on Saturday termed the appointment of new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das as "dangerous" with a potential to unleash 'financial terror' in the country.

"The (BJP) government does not like people who speak the truth, but wants only those who 'nod their head in agreement'. If this is the intention behind Das' appointment, it signals the beginning of a 'financial terror' regime," warned the Sena, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Questioning Das' credentials for the crucial post, the Sena said while the two previous RBI governors - Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel - were world-renowned economists, the current incumbent is only a graduate with no "known" knowledge of economics, and is an IAS officer (bureaucrat) with specialisation in history.

READ | Governor Shaktikanta Das assures RBI board to discuss all key issues with government

"He is known to applaud all good and bad policies of the Narendra Modi government. In fact, he had blindly supported the devastating demonetisation drive (November 2016), and remained unaffected by the peoples' miseries then. When doubts were raised on the new pink-coloured Rs 2,000 currency notes, he made a laughable statement that those notes which bleed are genuine," the Sena said in hard-hitting edits in the party mouthpieces, 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana.'

It pointed out that the post of governor of the country's apex bank is "akin to sitting on a throne of nails and wearing a crown of thorns", and hence Das' top priority is to "safeguard the independence" of RBI besides convincing global investors of the same.

"Rajan had strongly opposed the demonetisation move and quit. Patel sacrificed his post to protect the RBI's independence and even prevented the government from raiding its reserves. The current economic chaos witnessed in the country is directly because of flawed policies like note ban and GST implementation, resulting in high inflation and falling Rupee value," said the Sena.

Though it was within the ambit of the RBI to arrest all these ills, it did not happen in the past four years, as there was massive interference in the apex bank's affairs.

ALSO READ | RBI board shoots the breeze on pressing matters

It was only when these hindrances became unbearable that Rajan and Patel left, while a "tolerant" person like Das has been anointed as RBI Governor, the Sena pointed out.

Citing an example, the Sena said that the RBI has imposed severe lending restrictions on 11 banks, but the government feels if these are eased then these banks could thrive again.

Opposing the government's view, the RBI's stance is that industrialists and big borrowers failed to repay their debts and fled the country - actions which hit the economy badly and will continue to do so.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy made serious written allegations against Das in the past, but despite that, he has been catapulted to the top post as RBI Governor, the Sena rued.

"Das enjoys good relations with politicians, but his appointment as RBI head should not lead to any manipulation of the economy and end up as a 'joke'... Here, he faces crucial questions like inflation and fiscal management. As the RBI Governor, will he be able to rein in the political elements who created the problems in the first place?" the Sena asked in the concluding part of the edits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Shiv Sena BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp