AIMPLB to oppose any government move on Ram temple; to approach court against triple talaq bill

The AIMPLB is concerned about the demand for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya through the ordinance route, said Maulana Wali Rahmani.

Published: 16th December 2018

ram_temple

The bricks brought over from all over India for constructing the Ram temple (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), at its full house meeting on Sunday, decided to challenge any ordinance brought out by Narendra Modi-led Central government, over the
vexed issue of construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya in the Supreme Court.

"The issue of Babri Masjid among various other matters were discussed in detail at the meeting. The AIMPLB is concerned about the demand for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya through the ordinance route," said Maulana Wali Rahmani, General Secretary. The meeting was presided over by
AIMPLB president Maulana Rabe Hassan Nadwi.

Majority of the members were of the opinion that the demand to bring an ordinance in the matter was "against the law of the land" as the matter was sub judice. 

"The hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is pending with the Supreme Court, and the board members felt that the demand to bring an ordinance (for construction of Ram temple), when the
hearing is going on, is against the court," said a member. 

However, Babri Action Committee convenor, Zafaryab Jilani said that no one could stop the government from framing a law over temple issue.

“But the constitutional validity of that law will be decided by the court. Let the government bring the law, we will challenge it in the court”, he said. However, when asked about the pressure being mounted on Centre by various right-wing organisations like VHP and RSS through Dharam Sabhas, a senior board member refused to comment on it but favoured court’s intervention and demanded a ban on inflammatory speeches over the issue.

Meanwhile, the board's working committee, also decided that it would approach the Supreme Court, if the Bill to make triple talaq a punishable offence was tabled in Lok Sabha and was approved by both the Houses. As per the minutes of the meeting, the board informed the members that it had already constituted a committee to reach out to all secular political parties to build a consensus against the government's
triple talaq ordinance.

“It is our personal issue and we are capable of taking care of it without government’s intervention. The government should not meddle with the religious order and Shariya,” said a board member. 

Chief organiser of AIMPLB, Dr Asma Zehra said the board members decided that Muslim women would meet those of other faiths and try to find out a common way for issues plaguing the women
across all communities.

