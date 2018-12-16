Home Nation

Lok Sabha 2019 elections: BJP turns to women’s quota Bill to boost prospects

The BJP national executive meeting in January may deliberate the issue of women’s reservation in Parliament, according to party sources.

Published: 16th December 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP is likely to pitch-fork the contentious women’s reservation Bill in Parliament in the coming months. With Punjab and Odisha adding to the women reservation chorus, the BJP national executive meeting next month is likely to deliberate on the contentious issue even while the “quota within quota” debate remains unsettled, with not much serious efforts made in the recent years to evolve a political consensus.

“The BJP national executive meeting in January may deliberate the issue of women’s reservation in Parliament. BJP chief Amit Shah is favourably disposed to the idea of pushing the contentious legislation, a senior BJP functionary said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's move to ask the party-ruled states to pitch for women’s reservation with the Centre is being taken note of within the BJP, sources said, who added that the saffron outfit would need to take ownership of the issue sooner before the Opposition outfit builds a narrative around it in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A section of BJP leaders noted that the BJP could seize the contentious legislation to test the fragile bond among the constituents of the grand alliance built around the Congress. “The quota within quota debate clouding the issue of women reservation in Parliament had been spearheaded by the likes of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP is in favour of a consensus among all the stakeholders. Since the Congress president, who had earlier written a letter in support of the legislation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is espousing the cause, it could be seen how much he’s heard among his friends in the SP and RJD,” another senior BJP functionary said.

The BJP would also be keen for Congress support for the Triple Talaq Bill to ensure that there’s gender equity in the approach of the opposition outfit, the BJP functionary added.

However, a top BJP leader noted that there’s not much Parliament window left to take up the contentious women’s reservation Bill. “There's no seriousness on the part of any political party to address the demand for fair and equitable representation of women in Parliament. The demand for quota within quota was made to kill the Bill,” he said.

Women’s reservation has met with fair success at the panchayat-level due to the mandatory 33 per cent quota, which had further been upped by a number of states, but there have been no takers yet for similar measures in state legislatures and the Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women’s quota Bill BJP women’s reservation Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha 2019 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp