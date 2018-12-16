Home Nation

Congress has always tried to 'weaken' judiciary, says PM Modi

At a meeting in Prayagraj, PM Modi said that Congress neither respects the law, nor the traditions.

Published: 16th December 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 04:38 AM

PM Modi addressing a gathering at Prayagraj. (Photo: Twitter / BJP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

ALLAHABAD: Two days after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the government in the Rafale deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress saying the grand old party is not used to honest, transparent deals.

“The history of defence deals in Congress regimes has been replete with the roles of the likes of Quattrocchi and Christian Michel,” he said. Quattrocchi was one of the alleged middlemen in the Bofors deal inked by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1986.

Referring to the extradition of the controversial middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, the PM said, “Everyone saw how Congress rushed to appoint an advocate to save Michel.”

Modi made these comments while launching the BJP’s campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s pocket borough Rae Bareli.

“I want to know why the Congress is agitated and telling lies repeatedly...For them, the defence ministry is a liar, Government of France is a lair and now the Supreme Court of India is a liar,” he said.

Comments(1)

  • Last
    few months of Pradhan Scammer in power.
    1 day ago reply
