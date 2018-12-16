President Kovind, PM Modi remember 1971 martyrs on Vijay Diwas

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces and soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

President Kovind took to Twitter to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in 1971 war with Pakistan.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In particular, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort," tweets Kovind.

Today on #VijayDiwas, we remember the indomitable spirit of the brave soldiers who fought in 1971. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured our country is safe. Their service will always inspire every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today on Vijay Diwas we remember the indomitable spirit of the brave soldiers who fought in 1971. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured our country is safe. Their service will always inspire every Indian".

Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on 16 December to mark India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, where Bangladesh was freed from the clutches of Pakistan. (ANI)