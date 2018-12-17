1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment 34 years later

By Online Desk

The Delhi High Court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Monday, thirty-four years after the tragedy.

Apart from Kumar, Congress' Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar have been sentenced to life imprisonment and Kishan Khokkar and former legislator Mahender Yadav have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The High Court while reading the judgement said, "In the summer of 1947, during partition, several people were massacred. 37 years later, Delhi was the witness of a similar tragedy. The accused enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial."

A trial court had earlier cleared Kumar while convicting retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, former Congress Councillor Balwan Khokhar Girdhari Lal and two others in a case related to the murder of five Sikh people belonging to a family in Raj Nagar area of Delhi on November 1, 1984.

The court had ruled that the eye-witness testimony of the complainant Jagdish Kaur, who lost her husband, son and three brothers in the riots in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar area, was not enough to convict Kumar in the absence of other corroborative evidence, but convicted five others in the same case.

On 28th November this year, the Delhi HC upheld the conviction of 70 of the 89 people involved in the riots, who were awarded five-year jail terms by a trial court for rioting, burning houses and violation of curfew. Of the remaining 19 people, 16 died during the pendency of their appeals against the trial court’s August 27, 1996 decision. The appeals of the three others were dismissed after they absconded.