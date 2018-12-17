Home Nation

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment 34 years later

On 28th November this year, the Delhi HC upheld the conviction of 70 of the 89 people involved in the riots, who were awarded five-year jail terms by a trial court for rioting and burning houses.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. (Photo|PTI)

By Online Desk

The Delhi High Court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Monday, thirty-four years after the tragedy.

Apart from Kumar, Congress' Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar have been sentenced to life imprisonment and Kishan Khokkar and former legislator Mahender Yadav have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jagdish Kaur, survivor of 1984 Sikh Riot at High Court. (Photo|Parveen Negi/ EPS)

The High Court while reading the judgement said, "In the summer of 1947, during partition, several people were massacred. 37 years later, Delhi was the witness of a similar tragedy. The accused enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial."

A trial court had earlier cleared Kumar while convicting retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, former Congress Councillor Balwan Khokhar Girdhari Lal and two others in a case related to the murder of five Sikh people belonging to a family in Raj Nagar area of Delhi on November 1, 1984.

ALSO READ | Key points in judgement in Trilokpuri 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The court had ruled that the eye-witness testimony of the complainant Jagdish Kaur, who lost her husband, son and three brothers in the riots in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar area, was not enough to convict Kumar in the absence of other corroborative evidence, but convicted five others in the same case.

(Photo | PTI)

On 28th November this year, the Delhi HC upheld the conviction of 70 of the 89 people involved in the riots, who were awarded five-year jail terms by a trial court for rioting, burning houses and violation of curfew. Of the remaining 19 people, 16 died during the pendency of their appeals against the trial court’s August 27, 1996 decision. The appeals of the three others were dismissed after they absconded. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajjan Kumar 1984 anti-Sikh riots Sikh riots Trilokpuri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp