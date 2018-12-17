Home Nation

Turn of Punjab's potato farmers to lose sleep over low prices

Not just onion farmers in Maharashtra, but also the potato farmers in Punjab are staring at a bleak future as  the prices of their produce has crashed.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Potato

Around 10 lakh kg of potatoes are lying in Punjab’s cold storages | Express file photo

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Not just onion farmers in Maharashtra, but also those in Punjab, growing potato, too are staring at a bleak future as prices of the crop have crashed.  

A potato grower, Pawanjot Singh of Dhogri village near Jalandhar, who tilled 250 acres, said, “A farmer spends between Rs 9 and Rs 12 to produce a kg of potato. It includes Rs 6- Rs 8 production cost and Rs 3-Rs 4 for harvesting, packaging, cold storage and transportation. The fresh crop, which has hit the market, is being sold for Rs4 per kg. So we are not being able to recover the production cost. The implementation of GST has also bumped up the costs.”

More than 90 per cent of the potato crop in the state is grown in the Doaba region, which comprises Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr districts. Potato is grown on around 85,000 hectares, and it produces 2.2 million tonnes of the crop.

Singh said that retailers are earning from the crop, but farmers are failing to recover the production cost. “It is estimated that around 10 lakh bags of potatoes from the previous year are lying in 500 cold storages in the state (each bag has 50 kg). Now, they have been given for free as cattle feed,” said Singh, who has 12,000 bags lying in his store. He added that as the crop this year has been infected with blight disease the production is expected to fall. Also, farmers are spending Rs 5,000 extra to save the crop.

Jang Bahandur Sangha, Secretary General of Confederation of Potato Seed Farmers, said, “Punjab supplies 75 per cent of shed potato (potato seed) to other states. But most states have already sown their crops. Hence, we suspect that our potato seeds will not be sold and there will be no liquidity with the farmers.”


“Potatoes from India are exported to the Middle East, Sri Lanka and Russia. Exporting potatoes are costly as it involves freight charges. The US and the European Union does not allow potato imports and for last two years Pakistan, too, has banned it,” said Sangha. The state government has asked the Centre for permission to export potato to Russia, the USA, Iran and Sri Lanka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab potato farmers Potato farmers Punjab farmers Agrarian crisis Agrarian distress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp