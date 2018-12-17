BJP again moves HC against Mamata government's denial to Rath Yatra

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday with a fresh plea, challenging the West Bengal government's denial of permission to the party's proposed 'rath yatra' in the state.

Challenging the Bengal government decision, BJP lawyer Swapnangshu Basu filed the petition seeking permission for rath yatra on December 22, 24 and 26. The petition was admitted and the case would be heard on Tuesday.

READ| BJP agrees to change West Bengal rath yatra dates, not the route

On the other hand, lawyer Rama Prasad Sarkar has filed a petition on Monday against the rath yatra stating that the 42-day programme will disturb communal peace in the state.

Bengal BJP leaders will hold a meeting with the central leadership on Tuesday to discuss the future of the rath yatra. The state leadership is expected to sit in meeting with the district presidents to chalk out the future of the programme on December 20.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC youth president and Diamond Harbour MP, has called the rath yatra as ‘asur yatra’.