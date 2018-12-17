Can't stop Parliament from examining Rafale says P Chidambaram

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Parliament cannot be stopped from examining the Rafale deal asserted former finance minister and senior advocate P Chidambaram on Monday while citing that authority of the Supreme Court and Parliament are very different.

Chidambaram took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "The jurisdiction of the SC and the domain of the sovereign Parliament are very different. Nothing can stop Parliament, present or future, from examining the Rafale deal."

He also claimed that the verdict of the top court was constrained by its 'jurisdictional limitation' and said, "The judgment of the SC was constrained by its jurisdictional limitations. See the last sentence of the judgment as well as several other observations. Therefore, the issue of Rafale remains wide open.'

Senior Congress leader Chidambaram also took a dig at Prime Minister Modi's comment questioning Congress's faith in Supreme Court.

"Congress does not believe in SC", says PM Modi. Wrong. Congress believes in SC, but Congress does not believe in misleading SC," he wrote.

The comments by former finance minister Chidambaram comes after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for allegedly considering itself above every institution and the people of the country.

Taking a jibe at the recent reaction of the Congress on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, he said that one should "Stay alert and safe from such people and parties."

The fresh controversy started after discripancies were pointed out in certain paragraphs of the apex court judgement on Rafale issue. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had raised questions over the claims of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) examining the CAG report, claiming that PAC Chairman Kharge had seen no such report.