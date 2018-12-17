Home Nation

Can't stop Parliament from examining Rafale says P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader Chidambaram also took a dig at Prime Minister Modi's comment questioning Congress's faith in Supreme Court.

Published: 17th December 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Parliament cannot be stopped from examining the Rafale deal asserted former finance minister and senior advocate P Chidambaram on Monday while citing that authority of the Supreme Court and Parliament are very different.

Chidambaram took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "The jurisdiction of the SC and the domain of the sovereign Parliament are very different. Nothing can stop Parliament, present or future, from examining the Rafale deal."

READ| Rafale Row: Congress, CPI(M) gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

He also claimed that the verdict of the top court was constrained by its 'jurisdictional limitation' and said, "The judgment of the SC was constrained by its jurisdictional limitations. See the last sentence of the judgment as well as several other observations. Therefore, the issue of Rafale remains wide open.'

Senior Congress leader Chidambaram also took a dig at Prime Minister Modi's comment questioning Congress's faith in Supreme Court.

"Congress does not believe in SC", says PM Modi. Wrong. Congress believes in SC, but Congress does not believe in misleading SC," he wrote.

The comments by former finance minister Chidambaram comes after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for allegedly considering itself above every institution and the people of the country.

Taking a jibe at the recent reaction of the Congress on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, he said that one should "Stay alert and safe from such people and parties."

The fresh controversy started after discripancies were pointed out in certain paragraphs of the apex court judgement on Rafale issue. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had raised questions over the claims of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) examining the CAG report, claiming that PAC Chairman Kharge had seen no such report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram Rafale Parliament winter session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp