Change in venue for Bhupesh Baghel's swearing-in as Chhattisgarh CM due to rain

The oath-taking ceremony of Congress leader Bhupesh Baghelas the new CM has been shifted from the Science College grounds to Balbeer Juneja Indoor Stadium in Budhatalab area.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Incessant rain in Chhattisgarh's capital since Monday morning has led to a change in the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister, an official said.

The oath-taking ceremony of Congress leader Bhupesh Baghela's the new CM has been shifted from the Science College grounds to Balbeer Juneja Indoor Stadium in Budhatalab area here in view of rainfall, the official told PTI.

Arrangements are being made for the programme at the new venue where it is scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm, he said.

According to the weather department, cyclone Pethai has affected the weather of Chhattisgarh and that has resulted in rainfall in the capital.

"In view of cyclonic storm 'Pethai' over Bay of Bengal off Andhra coast, light rainfall over Raipur is likely to continue till Monday evening.

There is forecast of light rainfall over the state capital during the next 24 hours," said Prakash Khare, Director, Meteorological Centre, Raipur.

Light to moderate rain in the state likely to occur at a few places during next 48 hours, he added.

Baghel visited the Indoor Stadium along with party MLAs to take stock of the preparation work.

AICC President Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other leaders will take part in the oath taking ceremony, Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said.

Former chief minister Raman Singh has also been invited to the ceremony, he added.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the recent Assembly elections, winning 68 seats and ending the 15 year rule of the Raman Singh-led BJP government in the state.

