Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Advocate General Jugal Kishore Gilda resigns with change of government

Gilda said he has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday in which he mentioned that he was quitting from the post as a new government is being formed in the state.

Published: 17th December 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advocate General of Chhattisgarh Jugal Kishore Gilda has resigned from the post with the change of government in the state.

Gilda said he has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday in which he mentioned that he was quitting from the post as a new government is being formed in the state.

"As a healthy convention followed by many illustrious Advocate Generals of various States after independence, which ripened into a custom, I am tendering the resignation from the post so as to pave the way for the new Chief Minister to make an appointment to the post of Advocate General," he said in the letter.

Gilda, who has been regularly appearing for the state in the Supreme Court, acknowledged the cooperation he received from Raman Singh and his Cabinet colleagues.

While sharing his experience of appearing in the Chhattisgarh High Court and the apex court, the advocate in his letter said the prestige of the Office of the Advocate General and its independence has been duly recognised.

"I have a feeling that there should not be any interference in the working of the Advocate General and its office by any extra-constitutional authority," he wrote in the letter.

Gilda has been Advocate General since January 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jugal Kishore Gilda Chhattisgarh Advocate General resigns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp