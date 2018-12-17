Chhattisgarh Advocate General Jugal Kishore Gilda resigns with change of government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advocate General of Chhattisgarh Jugal Kishore Gilda has resigned from the post with the change of government in the state.

Gilda said he has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday in which he mentioned that he was quitting from the post as a new government is being formed in the state.

"As a healthy convention followed by many illustrious Advocate Generals of various States after independence, which ripened into a custom, I am tendering the resignation from the post so as to pave the way for the new Chief Minister to make an appointment to the post of Advocate General," he said in the letter.

Gilda, who has been regularly appearing for the state in the Supreme Court, acknowledged the cooperation he received from Raman Singh and his Cabinet colleagues.

While sharing his experience of appearing in the Chhattisgarh High Court and the apex court, the advocate in his letter said the prestige of the Office of the Advocate General and its independence has been duly recognised.

"I have a feeling that there should not be any interference in the working of the Advocate General and its office by any extra-constitutional authority," he wrote in the letter.

Gilda has been Advocate General since January 2014.