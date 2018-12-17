Home Nation

Two children dead after school wall collapses in Noida

The incident took place around 10 am at a private primary school in Salarpur village under Sector 49 police station limits.

Published: 17th December 2018

By PTI

NOIDA: Two children were killed and three others injured after a wall of a school building collapsed on them in a village here Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am at a private primary school in Salarpur village under Sector 49 police station limits, they said.

"Two children have died, while three others were injured in the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

The injured students were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

SSP Sharma and District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh met the families of the victims and took stock of the situation, officials said. The cause of the wall collapse is yet to be ascertained, they said.

