Home Nation

Will support BSP & non-Congress, non-BJP parties: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

The Dalit leader said he would unite the Bahujan parties in the run up to the Lok Sabha election and remove the Narendra Modi government from power at the Centre.

Published: 17th December 2018 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

The Bhim Army at a rally in New Delhi. (File photo by PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said Monday his outfit would support parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party in the upcoming general election.

"We will not allow the Congress and the BJP rule alternatively (in the country)... The third front will rise and we will strengthen the Bahujan movement. We will also make the BSP go back to 'Bahujan hitaya' from 'Sarvjan hitaya'," Azad, who is also known as Ravan, said at the 'Agenda Aaj Tak' event here.

Asked about which party the Bhim Army would support in the 2019 parliamentary polls, Azad said, "There are the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, Tejashwi (Yadav's) party (RJD) in Bihar, (and) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). I will find others in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh."

The Dalit leader said he would unite the Bahujan parties in the run up to the Lok Sabha election and remove the Narendra Modi government from power at the Centre.

The Bhim Army chief denied that he was causing any "split" in the Dalit politics of the country.

"I am not involved with politics at present. I am trying to strengthen the Bahujan movement across the country," Azad said, adding that he was focused on floating a pan-Indian students' wing in the coming days.

The young Dalit leader accused the BJP of doing caste-based politics of the "highest" level.

Azad was arrested in connection with the caste violence in his home district of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh last year. He was released from jail in September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Bahujan Samaj Party general election Bhim Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp