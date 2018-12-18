10 Indian media outlets among 87 selected for YouTube funding

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ten media outlets from India have been selected for receiving YouTube innovation funding as part of the Google News Initiative (GNI) to help newsrooms and publishers strengthen their online video capabilities and experiment with new formats for video journalism.

These 10 news organisations - Asianet News Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Bharatiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa), FACTLY, Gaon Connection, India Today Group, Live Data Visualisation Pvt. Ltd., NDTV, NYOOOZ, ShepHertz and Video Volunteers -- are among the 87 selected from 23 countries.

"Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to supporting a strong future for news video," Timothy Katz, Director of News Partnerships, YouTube, said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"Hailing from 23 countries around the world, they represent a diverse array of broadcasters, traditional and digital publishers, local media, agencies and creators, but all share a commitment to quality journalism and a spirit of innovation," Katz added.

As part of the launch of Google News Initiative in March, YouTube committed $25 million funding to support the future of news.

Many of the projects selected for the innovation funding are focused on expanding newsroom video operations and trying out new ways of reporting news through video -- from reaching younger audiences online to exploring live and fact-checking formats.

Other projects look at the sustainability of news organisations, including work on new business models and programmes to support a healthy news ecosystem.

"Over the coming months, we'll be sharing insights gained from the projects and giving newsrooms the opportunity to benefit from the learnings," Katz added.