Home Nation

AIADMK to boycott 'all-party' meet in Pondicherry Wednesday

Party legislature A Anbalagan said, no purpose would be served by the all-party leaders meeting the Chief Minister has convened.

Published: 18th December 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

MGR

AIADMK party flag and party's former and present leaders huge cut outs, flex boards were kept around the city on the mark of MGR Centenary celebration. (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The opposition AIADMK Tuesday announced its decision not to participate in the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy tomorrow to discuss the situation arising out of the Supreme court upholding nomination of the 3 BJP members to the Assembly.

Addressing reporters here, the AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said, "no purpose would be served by the all party leaders meeting the Chief Minister has convened.

" The Supreme Court had on December 6 upheld the Centre's decision to nominate three BJP members-- V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapathy to the territorial assembly last year.

He said, "whenever the Chief Minister found that the going was not easy for the government he convenes joint meeting of leaders of political parties".

"Why no such meeting was held when the turf war between the Lt Governor and the government was obstructing smooth implementation of the welfare schemes ?" he asked.

Anbalagan said he and three other legislators of the party would boycott tomorrow's meeting.

He charged the Chief Minister with having failed to present the government's objection to the nomination by the Centre effectively in the top court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK V Narayanasamy Pondicherry assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp