Andaman and Nicobar: NCST comes up with slew of recommendations for six islands

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought from the Centre that it reimposes restricted area permits on six islands of Andaman and Nicobar which are occupied by the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

This comes after a US national was allegedly killed by North Sentinelese when he illegally landed there in November. The Commission has now sought reimposition of the permits in the islands inhabitated by the Andamanese, Jarawas, Sentinelese, Onges and Sompens and has recommended the names of Strait Island, Middle and South Andaman islands, North Sentinal island, Little Andaman, and Great Nicobar be removed from the list of 29 islands.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had decided to relax the restrictions for foreign tourists from visiting the Andaman and Nicobar’s 29 islands. The NCST had raised concerns on its potential impact on the PVTGs and had urged the Home Ministry to relook into its decision.

In a slew of recommendations, the Commission has said large size posters and hoardings should be put up at the airport, seaport and other important places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands decrying people from visiting the islands inhabited by the PVTGs.

It has also recommended that UT Police and Coast Guards step up their surveillance and patrolling, including the checking of vessels/vehicles found near these islands. It has also recommended that daily incident reports on patrolling activities be posted in the official website of Andaman Administration and other related public portals.

The other recommendations include the air space above the North Sentinel Island be declared as “no fly zone” for any type of civil aircraft and that a comprehensive outreach programme be launched by Andaman and Nicobar administration to sensitise fishermen, tour guides, tour operators, and other stakeholders on the Sentilese so that they can be the “eyes and ears” of the administration.

Recently on a visit to the islands, the Commision held meetings with the police, Anthropological Survey of India, IG Coast Guards and other local stakeholders to review the situation.