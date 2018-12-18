Home Nation

Andaman and Nicobar: NCST comes up with slew of recommendations for six islands

The Commission has now sought reimposition of the permits in the islands inhabitated by the Andamanese, Jarawas, Sentinelese, Onges and Sompens.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought from the Centre that it reimposes restricted area permits on six islands of Andaman and Nicobar which are occupied by the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

This comes after a US national was allegedly killed by North Sentinelese when he illegally landed there in November. The Commission has now sought reimposition of the permits in the islands inhabitated by the Andamanese, Jarawas, Sentinelese, Onges and Sompens and has recommended the names of Strait Island, Middle and South Andaman islands, North Sentinal island, Little Andaman, and Great Nicobar be removed from the list of 29 islands.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had decided to relax the restrictions for foreign tourists from visiting the Andaman and Nicobar’s 29 islands. The NCST had raised concerns on its potential impact on the PVTGs and had urged the Home Ministry to relook into its decision.

In a slew of recommendations, the Commission has said large size posters and hoardings should be put up at the airport, seaport and other important places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands decrying people from visiting the islands inhabited by the PVTGs.

It has also recommended that UT Police and Coast Guards step up their surveillance and patrolling, including the checking of vessels/vehicles found near these islands. It has also recommended that daily incident reports on patrolling activities be posted in the official website of Andaman Administration and other related public portals.

The other recommendations include the air space above the North Sentinel Island be declared as “no fly zone” for any type of civil aircraft and that a comprehensive outreach programme be launched by Andaman and Nicobar administration to sensitise fishermen, tour guides, tour operators, and other stakeholders on the Sentilese so that they can be the “eyes and ears” of the administration.

Recently on a visit to the islands, the Commision held meetings with the police, Anthropological Survey of India, IG Coast Guards and other local stakeholders to review the situation.

 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar tribal groups North Sentinelese Sentilese

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp