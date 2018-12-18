Home Nation

1984 anti-Sikh riots verdict brings bad news for new Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on day one

According to lawyer H S Phoolka, who has been fighting the 1984 cases, there is strong evidence to prove Nath’s involvement in the anti-Sikh riots. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addresses a press conference after assuming office in Bhopal Monday Dec. 17 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Delhi High Court sentencing Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment, the focus now shifts to the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, whose name was also linked to the infamous 1984 Sikh riots. According to lawyer H S Phoolka, who has been fighting the 1984 cases, there is strong evidence to prove Nath’s involvement in the anti-Sikh riots. 

Phoolka alleges Nath had led a mob at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj near the Parliament House.

ALSO READ1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's conviction is third successful prosecution within a month

However, Nath maintains that there has been no complaint against him, and that he was absolved by Justice Nanavati Commission. Nath is alleged to have been present near the gurdwara when it was being attacked by a 4,000-strong mob.

He was then a first-time Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh.

“We have testimonies of people who confirmed the presence of Kamal Nath at the place where riots broke out; our fight will continue. We’ll try our best to get cases registered against him. Nothing is difficult. Today, we have got the biggest catch and this adds to our morale to fight more,” Phoolka said. 

ALSO READ1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC blasts Delhi Police for active connivance in brutal murders

Soon after taking over as Madhya Pradesh CM, Nath dismissed all allegations of his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as mere politics. “When I became the Union minister for the first time in 1991, no one raised the issue. There is no case, FIR or charge-sheet against me in the matter,” said Nath.  

‘It’s nothing but politics’

No one raised it when I was in charge of the Congress in Delhi as national general secretary. Why now? It’s nothing but politics, says Kamal Nath

