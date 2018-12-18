Home Nation

Countdown begins for the launch of communication satellite GSAT-7A

GSLV-F11 carrying 2,250kg GSAT-7A is scheduled to lift-off at 4.10pm Wednesday from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, situated about 110 km from here.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The 26-hour countdown commenced Tuesday for the launch of India's geostationary communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 from Sriharikota, ISRO said.

The mission life of the GSAT-7A, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation, is eight years.

It will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region, the space agency said.

"The 26-hour countdown has commenced at 2.10 pm (IST) for the launch of communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard GSLV-F11 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Lift-off scheduled at 4.10 pm tomorrow," ISRO said.

The GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and it will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion systems. GSLV-F11 is ISRO's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency said on its website.

The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle. The seventh launch of 2018 from Sriharikota marks the 69th mission of GSLV-F11 for ISRO.

