Home Nation

Few takers in Opposition camp for Stalin spin on Rahul Gandhi as PM face for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The Trinamool Congress said there was a consensus among the non-BJP parties that any announcement on the PM candidate at this juncture would divide the opposition camp.

Published: 18th December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is being presented a sword by DMK president MK Stalin at a public meeting after unveiling a life-size bronze statue of late Chief Minister and DMK President M Karunanidhi at YMCA ground in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

Stalin had on Sunday made a strong pitch for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition. (Photo: PTI)

By Richa Sharma & Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after DMK chief M K Stalin proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate in 2019, many other opposition parties flagged their reservations saying it was premature to talk about it.

Any decision on the PM candidate should be taken after the Lok Sabha elections, they said. The Trinamool Congress said there was a consensus among the non-BJP parties that any announcement on the PM candidate at this juncture would divide the opposition camp.

“The broad understanding reached among opposition parties on the issue of name of PM was to take it up after elections,” said party MP Derek O’Brien. Stalin proposed Rahul’s name on Sunday at a function to unveil DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s statute at party office in Chennai.

Several opposition leaders were present on the occasion. In the opposition camp, many senior leaders harbour prime ministerial ambitions.

ALSO READUnion Minister Ramdas Athawale says no more 'Pappu', Rahul Gandhi now 'Pappa'

Congress sources cited the recent remarks of Rahul that the opposition’s focus was to defeat the BJP unitedly in 2019 and the issue of prime ministerial nominee could be decided after the polls.

Veterans in the party, including MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressed similar views. Nath told a TV channel that Rahul had never insisted on the top post and the issue would be discussed with the allies without any pre-condition.

Azad evaded a direct reply to a media query and said the issue would be dealt with after the elections. Citing previous coalition governments, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it was in the nature of Indian democracy that a formation comes into existence post elections.

“The united front government in 1996, NDA in 1998 and UPA-I in 2004, all came into existence after the elections. What proceeds now is unity of secular forces to ensure that an alternative secular government is formed at the Centre. We will decide the formation post-elections,” Yechury said.

ALSO READResurgent Congress leaves SP, BSP cagey in Uttar Pradesh?

According to sources, TDP, NCP, SP and BSP disagree dwith DMK chief and called it premature.

“The Congress itself has said that the issue will be decided after the results. When Congress and other like-minded parties themselves have talked about it, there is no point in debating the issue now. All parties will take the decision after polls,” said NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Stalin 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp