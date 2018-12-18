Home Nation

Indian Air Force goes green with biofuel flight

The fuel used by the aircraft was a mix of 10 per cent bio-jet fuel produced from Jatropha and 90 per cent ATF.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:40 AM

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In its bid to go green, the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew its military aircraft successfully using a mix of biofuel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) on Monday. “IAF’s AN 32 transport aircraft took off at 10:30 am from the Chandigarh airbase and remained airborne for about 45 minutes,” said an IAF officer. The flight landed back on Chandigarh air base after the successful completion of the tests.

The fuel used by the aircraft was a mix of 10 per cent bio-jet fuel produced from Jatropha and 90 per cent ATF. Experimental test pilots and test engineer from IAF’s premier testing establishment, Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, flew the An-32 transport aircraft.

Indian Air Force

