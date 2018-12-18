Man held from near Arun Jaitley's house in Delhi's Greater Kailash, probe on

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man in his 30s allegedly suffering from depression has been detained for lurking suspiciously near the residence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, police said Tuesday.

The person has been identified as Ganesh Nayak, a resident of Prakash Mohalla in Garhi, they said.

Last night, Greater Kailash police station was informed about a man near the residence of the Jaitely, police said.

On reaching the spot, which was a park, nearly 100 yards from Jaitley's house, police learnt that the staff of RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) deployed at the residence of the minister had put up porta cabins there as resting place and the person had entered there, a senior police officer said.

Investigations revealed that Nayak seemed to be under the phobia of being attacked by unknown persons, he said.

On Monday, when he was returning home around 9 pm, two-three persons were crossing his path and he feared that they were going to beat him up following which he starting running.

He finally ended up at the spot and hid behind the porta cabins of RAC, he added Subsequently, he was caught by the staff who then informed police about it, the officer said.

The statement of Nayak to the police are being verified. However, Nayak's version that he was working as a security guard has been verified from his employer and nothing suspicious has been found, the officer added.

Police said that Nayak seems mentally disturbed due to some family trouble. He is staying at Prakash Mohalla in Garhi with his friends and colleagues. His family is in West Bengal. Further investigation is underway.