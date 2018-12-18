Home Nation

Man held from near Arun Jaitley's house in Delhi's Greater Kailash, probe on

The person has been identified as Ganesh Nayak, a resident of Prakash Mohalla in Garhi, the police said.

Published: 18th December 2018 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man in his 30s allegedly suffering from depression has been detained for lurking suspiciously near the residence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, police said Tuesday.

The person has been identified as Ganesh Nayak, a resident of Prakash Mohalla in Garhi, they said.

Last night, Greater Kailash police station was informed about a man near the residence of the Jaitely, police said.

On reaching the spot, which was a park, nearly 100 yards from Jaitley's house, police learnt that the staff of RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) deployed at the residence of the minister had put up porta cabins there as resting place and the person had entered there, a senior police officer said.

Investigations revealed that Nayak seemed to be under the phobia of being attacked by unknown persons, he said.

On Monday, when he was returning home around 9 pm, two-three persons were crossing his path and he feared that they were going to beat him up following which he starting running.

He finally ended up at the spot and hid behind the porta cabins of RAC, he added Subsequently, he was caught by the staff who then informed police about it, the officer said.

The statement of Nayak to the police are being verified. However, Nayak's version that he was working as a security guard has been verified from his employer and nothing suspicious has been found, the officer added.

Police said that Nayak seems mentally disturbed due to some family trouble. He is staying at Prakash Mohalla in Garhi with his friends and colleagues. His family is in West Bengal. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp