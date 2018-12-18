Home Nation

BJP richest party in 2017-18, earned Rs 1,027 crore

Analysis of the returns also disclosed that BJP received Rs 210 crore in the form of electoral bonds, which amounts to 95 per cent of the total bonds purchased during the year. 

Published: 18th December 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 02:32 PM

BJP flags

By Richa Sharma and Amit Agnihotri  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned out to be the richest, in terms of earnings, in 2017-18. 

While six out of seven national parties (BJP, CPM, BSP, NCP, AITC and CPI) have declared a combined income of Rs 1,198.75 crore, BJP has reported the highest earning of Rs 1,027.339 crore. This forms 85.70% of the total income of the parties for 2017-18. 

This also reveals the fact that out of the total voluntary donation of `989.7 crore received by the BJP in 2017-18, approximately 21 per cent is through electoral bonds.The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the total income and expenditure incurred by the national parties during FY 2017-18. The income and expenditure incurred by the parties were declared in their income tax returns submitted to the Election Commission of India. NCP is the only party to have spent more than its income. While declaring an income of `8.15 crore, NCP spent `8.84 crore, an excess of Rs 69 lakh. 

Between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, BJP’s income decreased by 0.67% (`6.93 crore) from Rs 1034.27 crore during FY 2016-17 to Rs 1027.34 cr during FY 2017-18. Between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, BSP’s income decreased by 235.78% (Rs 121.88 cr) from Rs 173.58 cr during FY 2016-17 to Rs 51.694 cr during FY 2017-18 while NCP’s income declined by 111.47% (`9.085 cr) from Rs 17.235 cr during FY 2016-17 to `8.15 cr during FY 2017-18.

The analysis has disclosed that the six national parties collected 86.91% (`1,041.80 cr) of their total income from contributions for FY- 2017-18. Even though the October 30 deadline is over, Congress is yet to submit its audited report to ECI. 

Skewed numbers

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp