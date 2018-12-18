PM releases book on renowned cartoonist R K Laxman

By IANS

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a book "Timeless Laxman", based on the life and times of legendary cartoonist, the late R.K. Laxman.

"I am very happy to be part of Laxman's journey in time," the PM remarked and added that he is also happy that Laxman's cartoons are being made available to all.

He said Laxman's cartoons could be studied in order to gain an insight into the upheavals in society and its various hues, viewed through the eyes of his famed creation, The Common Man.

"Laxman's creation The Common Man is timeless and famous nationwide. Every Indian citizen and each generation can see themselves in his mould. He is hidden in every common person in the country," Modi noted.

The book has been penned by cartoonist's daughter-in-law Usha Srinivas Laxman.

Laxman, through the eyes of The Common Man, chronicled Indian social-political history and regaled millions of readers daily in The Times of India and other publications where he worked for nearly seven decades. He passed away in January 2015 in Pune aged 93.

Modi who arrived here on Tuesday morning addressed a Republic TV summit, and laid the foundation stones for the Thane and Pune Metros, besides a mega-housing project in Thane.