Won't let PM Modi sleep until all farm loans waived: Rahul Gandhi

Congress' Kamal Nath after taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM waived off all short-term farm loans of farmers up to a limit of Rs 2 lakh.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media as party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia looks on during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Addressing India's distressed farmers directly from Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday he will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until all farms loans have been waived.

In a stinging attack on what he described as crony capitalism, Gandhi said the government has turned a blind eye to the loans given to 15 top industrialists of the country, including Anil Ambani, but has made no effort to alleviate the woes of the farmers in the last four years.

"We promised to waive loans in 10 days. In two states, we did it in six hours," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

"We will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived," the Congress president said.

Rahul Gandhi Kamal Nath farm loan waiver Agrarian Crisis

