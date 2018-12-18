Won't let PM Modi sleep until all farm loans waived: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Addressing India's distressed farmers directly from Parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday he will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until all farms loans have been waived.

In a stinging attack on what he described as crony capitalism, Gandhi said the government has turned a blind eye to the loans given to 15 top industrialists of the country, including Anil Ambani, but has made no effort to alleviate the woes of the farmers in the last four years.

READ| Kamal Nath waives farmers' loans within two hours of taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

"We promised to waive loans in 10 days. In two states, we did it in six hours," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

"We will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived," the Congress president said.