B.tech student gang-raped in Agra

The incident took place on Tuesday evening while the girl was on her way to the coaching centre, when she was stopped by two men who took her to an isolated place.

Image used for representational purpose only

AGRA: A first-year B.tech student was allegedly raped by four men near Poiya Ghat here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening while the girl was on her way to the coaching centre. On the way, she was stopped by two men near Bhagwan Talkies crossing on the National Highway and was forcibly taken to an isolated place near the ghat where two other accused were already present and all the four raped her, police said.

Later, she was noticed by a passerby and taken home in a bad state, police said, adding, the girl has been admitted to the SN Medical College hospital for treatment.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's parents on Tuesday night at the New Agra police station, Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Verma said.

A case has been registered and hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.

Agra gangrape Agra crime

