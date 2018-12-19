Bulandshahr incident a 'political conspiracy': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a strong reaction to the opposition attack over Bulandshahr violence and state’s law and order, UP CM Yogi Adityanath dubbed the mob violence over cow slaughter as ‘political conspiracy’ hatched by those who were gripped with the feeling of losing ground in the state.

While responding to the opposition attack which had led to pandemonium in state legislature on Wednesday over the issue, the CM said it was a plot by certain people who wanted to push the entire state to communal frenzy in Bulandshahr.

“It was a plot which got exposed by our cops through their valour, sagacity and percipience and communal riot was averted. Unfortunately, we paid for it by losing an able police officer,” said the CM. In fact, the entire Question Hour was washed out in both Assembly and Council amid the opposition’s din on the second day of the winter session of state legislature on Wednesday.

The government also tabled a supplementary budget worth over 8,000 crore in the house on the day. The opposition, led by SP and Congress, resorted to sloganeering over various issues, including the plight of farmers and the law-and-order situation in the state and it resulted in repeated adjournments.

“Peace and order will be maintained at all cost.. the administration and government have repulsed the evil designs firmly,” said the CM. However, earlier also the CM had called the mob violence a conspiracy and the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh an accident in the line of duty. Wednesday was the second day of the brief winter session of the state legislature spread over four sittings.

Both the Assembly and the Legislative Council were adjourned on the first day of the current session Tuesday after condoling the deaths of former chief minister N D Tiwari, BJP legislator Patel Ram Kumar Verma and Union minister Ananth Kumar.

Meanwhile, in an open letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, 83 former bureaucrats demanded his resignation over Bulandshahr violence and termed his approach to the crisis as casual. They also demanded a High Court monitored probe into December 3 mob violence in the western UP district. They claimed that the CM was not acknowledging the gravity of the incident and its communal flavour. Instead the authorities were told to focus on those responsible for illegal cow slaughter, they said in the letter.

Among those who have signed the letter are former foreign secretaries Shyam Saran and Sujatha Singh, former IAS officials and activists Aruna Roy and Harsh Mander, former Delhi lt governor Najeeb Jung, former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawahar Sircar and former Planning Commission secretary N C Saxena.