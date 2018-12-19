Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Three arrested for cow slaughter, two for subsequent clashes

With the arrest of these two men, the number of the those held for the violence has gone up to 19 so far, UP police said.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cops inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle in Bulandshahr Monday. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Five persons were arrested Tuesday for their alleged roles in the mob violence and the cow slaughtering cases in Bulandshahr earlier this month that had claimed two lives including that of an on-duty inspector and a civilian, officials said.

Three of them have been arrested by the Bulandshahr police for their involvement in the cow slaughtering case, while two accused were nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for the subsequent violence on December 3, the officials said.

"Three men Nadeem, Raees and Kaala have been arrested for their role in the cow slaughtering incident. A vehicle and a licensed weapon have also been recovered from their possession," Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

He said the trio was not named in the initial FIR, which had seven accused including two minors of Nayabans village, but during probe their names emerged in the case.

"The police are investigating the matter and these three men have emerged for their actual role in the cow slaughter. Further probe is on," Chaudhary told PTI.

Sachin Singh alias Cobra (21) and Johnny Chaudhary (19) were arrested Tuesday evening by the Noida unit of STF, which had also joined the probe in the adjoining district, for their role in the violence on December 3, a senior official said.

"Working on a tip-off, the two men, whose identity had been ascertained post the violence, were picked up at 4. 15 pm from a bus stand in Gathiya Badshahpur  in Siyana tehsil of Bulandshahr," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

With the arrest of these two men, the number of the those held for the violence has gone up to 19 so far, SSP Chaudhary said.

An FIR against 27 named people and 50 to 60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana police station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village of the district.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3.

One of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR, local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, is still absconding, while an Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has been arrested and remanded in custody.

  • Jawahar Patna

    The monk turned politician&CM of UP had been responsible for the mortality of innocent infants Rape by his own MLA and now instead of arresting Mr Yokesh raj a Bajahrangdal"activist the main accused of the murder of Mr Subodh Kumar Singh a police inspector The UP Government is protecting the main accused Mr Yokeshraj How dangerous is the situation in UP!!!!
    2 hours ago reply
