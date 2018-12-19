Home Nation

Centre urged to bring back restricted area permits in six Andaman and Nicobar islands

The move comes after a US national was allegedly killed by North Sentinelese when he illegally landed on their island in November.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Andaman Island used for representational purpose only

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has asked the Centre to reintroduce restricted area permits for six islands of the Andaman and Nicobar islands which are occupied by particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). 

The Commission has sought reimposition of the permits in the islands inhabited by the Andamanese, Jarawas, Sentinelese, Onges and Sompens, and has recommended that the names of Strait Island, Middle and South Andaman islands, North Sentinal island, Little Andaman, and Great Nicobar be removed from the list of 29 islands. 

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had decided to relax restrictions for foreign tourists visiting the Andaman and Nicobar’s 29 islands.

The NCST had raised concerns over its potential impact on the PVTGs and had urged the Home Ministry to relook into its decision.  

The Commission has said large posters and hoardings should be put up at the airport, seaport and other important places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands warning people against visiting islands inhabited by the PVTGs.It has also recommended that UT Police and Coast Guard step up their surveillance near these islands. 

