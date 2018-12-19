Home Nation

Chairman announces extended weekend break for Christmas for Rajya Sabha MPs

This would allow MPs from far off places like the North East and Kerala time to travel to their regions and return to the national capital for attending Parliament.

Published: 19th December 2018 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during the winter session of Parliament (Photo| Youtube screen grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday announced that December 24 and 26 will be a holiday for the House to give an extended weekend break for Christmas celebrations.

Previously only December 25 was declared as a holiday for Christmas.

But now even Monday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 26 has been declared as holidays, giving members a five-day break beginning Saturday, December 22.

When the House met for the day, he mentioned that requests have been received for declaring December 24 and December 26 as a holiday.

"24th December, Monday will be a holiday. 26th December will be a holiday," he said conceding to requests.

This, he said, will allow MPs from far off places like the North East and Kerala time to travel to their regions and return to the national capital for attending Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 11 and was slated to have 20 sittings. With these two holidays, the number of sitings have been reduced to 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parliament winter session Christmas holiday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp