Home Nation

Congress humiliated all democratic institutions: PM Modi

The prime minister was interacting with booth-level workers of Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and south Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Published: 19th December 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hitting back at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday it has humiliated every institution of democracy, be it the Army or the CAG.

He said the main opposition party even questioned a Supreme Court verdict just because it did not like it, apparently hinting at the continued assault by the party on him over the Rafale deal.

The prime minister was interacting with booth-level workers of Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and south Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, through video conferencing from New Delhi.

"The Congress party has become more cunning since the days of Emergency," he said, sharpening his assault on the Congress.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government, saying he will not allow the "destruction" of institutions like the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India.

The BJP government believes "only one idea should run India", Gandhi had told a public rally organised by his party's southern ally the DMK in Chennai.

Modi asked party workers to increase their outreach by creating awareness about his government's welfare schemes.

"From housing to health care, from sanitation to skills, there are schemes for every section of society," he said, and asked booth level workers to reach out to people about those measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi booth-level workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp