Home Nation

Indian Air Force demonstrates rapid heavy lift capability in Ladakh

The exercise involved 16 fixed-wing transport aircraft comprising C-17 Globemaster, the Ilyushin-76 Gajraj and the medium lift tactical aircraft, Antonov-32.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Western Air Command (WAC) of the IAF airlifted a record 463 tonnes of loads from its airbase at Chandigarh to airfields and drop zones in the Ladakh region, in a single wave. (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Demonstrating its rapid airlift capability, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday airlifted heavy loads in one go and successfully offloaded them at high-altitude airfields and drop zones in Ladakh in record time.

In an effort to evaluate its rapid airlift capability and enhance crew currency in the role, Western Air Command (WAC) of the IAF airlifted a record 463 tonnes of loads from its airbase at Chandigarh to airfields and drop zones in the Ladakh region, in a single wave.

The exercise involved 16 fixed-wing transport aircraft comprising C-17 Globemaster, the Ilyushin-76 Gajraj and the medium lift tactical aircraft, Antonov-32. All aircraft were loaded and took off from Chandigarh airbase early in the morning. The entire wave (all aircraft taking flight in one go) was accomplished in little less than six hours.

An official press release issued by the Air Force said, “Airlift of approximately 500 tonnes, in the achieved time frame, in a single wave, happens to be a record which enhances the assessment of the Commands’ capability towards rapid and heavy airlift.” WAC is entrusted with the air maintenance of the entire northern region of the country, sharing borders with China and Pakistan, and under normal operating circumstances airlifts close to 3,000 tonnes of loads per month.

Such heavy lift capability can tilt the scale of a battle as it can augment troop numbers with tanks, personnel carriers and artillery guns. Talking about the significance of the move, Air Marshal NJS Dhillon, the Senior Air Staff Officer of the WAC, said, “Rapid air mobility is a key component of modern warfare. This assumes greater significance in short and intense wars.

This is very true in India’s context, especially when related to air mobility to airfields in the Ladakh region. With a wide spectrum of military transport aircraft in its inventory the IAF today has a credible airlift capability.”

Ferrying heavy loads quickly

  1. The cargo was carried by 16 aircraft—C-17 Globemaster, the Ilyushin-76 Gajraj and the medium lift tactical aircraft, Antonov-32.
  2.  563 tonnes of cargo was packed and offload in little less than six hours.
  3. Western Air Command airlifts close to 3,000 tonnes of loads per month under normal circumstances.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp