Kamal Nath government removes Chhindwara SP and Rewa divisional commissioner

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Tuesday transferred a senior bureaucrat and an IPS officer in the state, a day after he took charge.

The government Tuesday night removed Rewa Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Jain and shifted him to Mantralaya (state secretariat), a public relation department official said Wednesday.

Shahdol Commissioner J K Jain has been given the additional charge as the Rewa Divisional Commissioner, the official said, In Kamal Nath's home turf Chhindwara, the government transferred district Superintendent of Police Atul Singh to the police headquarters in Bhopal.

He has been replaced with Manoj Rai.

Chhindwara is the Lok Sabha constituency of Nath.

The government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Manoj Shrivastava as the Vice Chancellor of the Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, the official said.

Shrivastava will continue to hold his present assignments as ACS for Culture and Commercial Tax departments.

Ending the BJP rule of 13 years, the Congress won 114 assembly seats and secured the support of seven more MLAs - SP (1) and BSP (2) and four independents - to cross the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly.

Nath took oath as chief minister on Monday.