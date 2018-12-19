Home Nation

Meghalaya: No trace of 13 trapped miners, says NDRF

The state police informed that the rescuers were failed to reach the 13 miners on the sixth day as heavy rains made the operation difficult.

Published: 19th December 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya mine

Rescuers work at the site of a coal mine that collapsed in Ksan, in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. | AP

By ANI

GUWAHATI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday informed that it had not been able to locate bodies of 13 miners who were trapped while working in an illegal coal mine in Ksan village of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.

Updating about the rescue efforts being made to trace the miners, Chief Officer (CO) NDRF, SK Sastri told ANI, "On 13 December, Meghalaya administration informed us that 13 labourers are trapped in a mine in East Jaintia Hills. two teams with equipment were sent immediately. The operation started on December 14. Nobody found till now."

Yesterday, the state police informed that the rescuers were failed to reach the 13 miners on the sixth day as heavy rains made the operation difficult.

The NDRF, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been fighting against time to rescue the workers after the illegal coal mine, full of water, at Ksan in Saipung area of the district collapsed on Thursday and got flooded by the adjacent Lytein River.

According to police, only three helmets were found during the search operation even as miners remain trapped in the coal pit.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that rescue teams have been facing challenges to evacuate the trapped miners. He also highlighted that the high water level is making the operation difficult.

Despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014, mining activities were underway at the site in Ksan village.

Earlier, while responding on the rising illegal mining activities in the state, the chief minister had said, "We got to know about the illegal mining incidents and appropriate action will be taken at appropriate time against people who are involved in it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Disaster Response Force Meghalaya mine Meghalaya miners trapped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp