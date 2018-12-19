Home Nation

Stalin's proposal to project Rahul Gandhi as PM face not necessarily alliance's opinion: Akhilesh

Talking to reporters after unveiling a statue of his father and legendary Tamil leader M Karunanidhi in Chennai on December 16, Stalin had "proposed" Gandhi's name for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Reacting on DMK president M K Stalin's proposal to project Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said Tuesday it was not necessarily the alliance's opinion.

Talking to reporters after unveiling a statue of his father and legendary Tamil leader M Karunanidhi in Chennai on December 16, Stalin had "proposed" Gandhi's name for the opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

ALSO READMK Stalin defends 'Rahul Gandhi for PM' cry, seeks support

"The people of the country are unhappy with the BJP and that it why the Congress got success in three states.

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and others had tried to bring all the leaders together to form an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. If someone (Stalin) is giving his opinion on the PM candidate, it is not necessary that all alliance partners have the same opinion," Yadav said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M K Stalin Rahul Gandhi Akhliesh Yadav 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp