Home Nation

Sunanda Pushkar’s death: Delhi Court directs police to give documents to Shashi Tharoor

The court had directed Delhi police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

Published: 19th December 2018 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

File photo dated September 04 2010 shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar at their reception party in New Delhi. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here directed Delhi police to hand over certain documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accused in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the directions after he was told by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, that there were discrepancies in certain electronic evidence, provided by the prosecution.

He told the court that some of the documents mentioned in the list of evidence were either not received by him or failed to open.

“Reconciliation and comparison of all documents available with prosecution and defence is taking time,” Pahwa told the court.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

The court had directed Delhi police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail on July 7 after he appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him. He has been charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunanda Pushkar’s death Shashi Tharoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp