Home Nation

Allahabad HC dismisses plea to offer ‘namaz’ at disputed site in Ayodhya; puts Rs 5 lakh penalty on petitioner

The court imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner for filing the petition without any legal basis. It observed that the petition was moved only to gain cheap publicity.

Published: 20th December 2018 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition seeking permission to offer Namaz at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

On the contrary, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner for filing the petition without any legal basis. It observed that the petition was moved only to gain cheap publicity.

A division bench, comprising Justice DK Arora and Justice Alok Mathur, passed the order on the petition filed by Al-Rahman Charitable Trust based in Rae Bareli. Trustee Sharif had moved the petition submitting that since Hindus were allowed to do puja at makeshift temple at the disputed site, he should also be
allowed to offer Namaz on the disputed premises.

He also contended that he should be allowed to offer namaz in one third piece of disputed 2.77 acre land which was given to Muslim party by the Allahabad High Court bench in 2010.

In view of the Supreme Court order of maintaining a status quo at the disputed site, the Lucknow bench said before filing such petition, the petitioner must have gone through the actual legal position of the matter. Pulling up the petitioner Trust for moving frivolous petition, the court imposed cost of Rs 5 lakh
on it. The court also directed the District Magistrate of Faizabad  to realize the penalty of Rs 5 lakh imposed on the trust as revenue arrears if it failed to deposite the amount.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp