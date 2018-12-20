Bomb blast at village chief's residence in Manipur

By PTI

IMPHAL: A powerful bomb exploded at the residence of a village pradhan (chief) in Manipur's Imphal East district, causing panic among local people, a police officer said.

No one was injured in the incident, he maintained.

The blast, triggered by suspected militants of proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO), caused damages to the village chief's residence and property at Nongpok Awang Leikai village in Lamlai police station area, 15 km from the capital town, the officer told PTI.

The reason behind attack was yet to be ascertained, he added.